COVID Care Baskets available

MEIGS COUNTY — In times of uncertainty, the Meigs County Health Department is working with partner agencies and organizations to distribute baskets of needed supplies.

The health department recently received a $35,000 with which to provide care resource coordination and support for low-income individuals and families living withing the counties who face social and economic instability related to COVID-19 testing and diagnosis, including isolation and quarantine.

With the funding, the health department purchased items to fill COVID-19 Care Packs which were assembled on Monday by health department staff, with the assistance of Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services staff. The Care Packs were then distributed to eight locations around the county to be distributed to local families.

Each basket includes 25 different cleaning and hygiene items, including shampoo, toilet paper, soap, paper towels, wash clothes and much more. A total of 400 baskets were assembled.

The baskets are put together with the idea of meeting the needs of individuals and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, including if they were to need to quarantine for a period of time.

Guidelines to receive the basket include any of the following individuals/families who meet income guidelines ($2,127 individual/$4,367 for family of 4 per month); single parents; racial and ethnic minorities; pregnant women; those living with a disability; crowded or multi-generational households; those experiencing housing insecurity; those in congregate housing; older adults.

Distribution sites include Gallia-Meigs Community Action, Golden Harvest Food Pantry, Meigs County Council on Aging; Meigs County Health Department/WIC; Meigs County Department Jobs & Family Services; Meigs Cooperative Parish; Racine Blessing Boxes; and Village of Rutland.

Health department administrator Courtney Midkiff expressed appreciation to the Meigs County Fair Board for use of the building space to store supplies and assemble the baskets, as well as Meigs EMA for their truck to deliver the baskets.

Midkiff also thanked the health department’s Juli Simpson for overseeing the project, including ordering and purchasing the needed items, with as many as possible purchased locally.

For more information on the COVID-19 support and prevention blessing basket giveaway sponsored by the Meigs County Health Department call 740-992-6626.

Health Department staff work to pack the COVID Care Baskets for distribution around the county. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.6-HD-1.jpg Health Department staff work to pack the COVID Care Baskets for distribution around the county. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The baskets include items such as hygiene items, cleaning supplies and many other items which could be helpful during the pandemic. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.6-HD-2.jpg The baskets include items such as hygiene items, cleaning supplies and many other items which could be helpful during the pandemic. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Juli Simpson and Marc Barr of the Meigs County Health Department look over the supplies to be included in the COVID Care Baskets. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.6-HD-3.jpg Juli Simpson and Marc Barr of the Meigs County Health Department look over the supplies to be included in the COVID Care Baskets. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

