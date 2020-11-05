School cases increase in Gallia … New cases reported around the area

OHIO VALLEY —Multiple schools in Gallia County are seeing increased cases of COVID-19 and/or quarantined individuals.

In a series of letters posted to the Gallia County School District website on Wednesday, Supt. Jude Meyers acknowledged positive tests and/or quarantined individuals at multiple schools in the district.

“We are providing you notice that several students at Vinton Elementary School have either tested positive or have been quarantined due to potential exposure for COVID-19,” stated Meyers in a letter.

Similarly, Meyers wrote in a second letter, “We are providing you notice that several staff members and students at South Gallia Middle and High School have either tested positive or have been quarantined due to potential exposure for COVID-19.”

Regarding River Valley Middle School, Meyers wrote that “several staff members at River Valley Middle School have either tested positive or have been quarantined.”

At Hannan Trace Elementary, Meyers wrote that “several staff members and students” have either tested positive or have been quarantined.

“Several students at Addaville Elementary School have either tested positive or have been quarantined,” stated Meyers in the fifth letter.

In each letter Meyers stated, “We are working with our health department contacts and school nurses for tracing and are following all of their procedural guidance. Based on this information, we believe that it is safe for other staff and students to attend school.”

Gallia Academy High School reported one new positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday in either a student or staff member.

“That student or staff member has not been on district property since testing positive. … If it is determined that any individual has been ‘exposed’ to the person who tested positive, the health department will be contacting those people individually to provide health guidance,” read the statement from Supt. Craig Wright posted to the district’s Facebook page.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active case count to 83 as of Thursday morning.

“One of these individuals was diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 14 additional confirmed cases, and 1 additional probable case for a total of 372 cases (356 confirmed, 16 probable),” read a Facebook post from the health department.

Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 53 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 63 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 44 cases (4 new cases)

40-49 — 52 cases (3 new cases)

50-59 — 51 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 46 cases (2 new cases, 10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 35 cases (1 new case, 13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (6 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 276 recovered cases and 83 active cases as of Thursday. There is one current hospitalization and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s active case count to 52.

These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 275 total cases (234 confirmed, 41 probable) since April.

Thursday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 275 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 29 cases

20-29 — 35 cases (3 new cases)

30-39 — 32 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 43 cases (1 hospitalization)

50-59 — 32 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 32 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 211 recovered cases (1 new), a total of 24 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 194 cases on Thursday. Of those cases 15 are active, 173 are recovered and there have been 6 deaths due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 189 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, one more than Wednesday. Four of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 189 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (plus 1 probable case)

30-39 — 17 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 1 new probable case)

40-49 — 33 cases

50-59 — 28 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Thursday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as yellow (Cabell) and orange (Putnam and Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 4,961 new cases — the highest 24 hours period to date — above the 21-day average of 2,825. There were 33 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 20), 214 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 152) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 22).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 26,547 cases with 480 deaths. There was an increase of 560 cases from Wednesday, and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 814,774 lab test have been completed, with a 2.99 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.94 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

