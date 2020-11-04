68 COVID cases active in Gallia … Meigs Local reports first cases

OHIO VALLEY — The Gallia County Health Department reported 68 active cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County as of Wednesday morning, with 49 new cases reported over the past nine days.

“We are reporting 49 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County (10/27-11/4). Six of these individuals were diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 43 additional confirmed cases, and 6 additional probable case for a total of 357 cases (342 confirmed, 15 probable). We’ve also added to the recovered numbers,” stated a Facebook post from the Gallia County Health Department on Wednesday morning.

“Due to the time of reporting some initial cases have already moved to recovered/no longer active. With a large spike in cases we may be delayed on reporting numbers daily. For daily preliminary numbers visit coronavirus.ohio.gov,” stated the post.

In Meigs County, seven new cases were reported on Wednesday.

“The health department has seen an increase in cases over the past week and urges residents to continue following federal, state, and local guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including practicing social distancing, handwashing and wearing a face covering. We would also like to also remind businesses that the state issued orders are still in effect and need to be followed to reduce the rise in community spread we are currently seeing,” stated the Meigs County Health Department in a news release.

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 193 cases, of which 16 are active and 171 are recovered.

Cases at Meigs Local

Meigs Local School District Supt. Scot Gheen stated in a letter that a student or staff member at Meigs Middle School and Meigs Intermediate School have “either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive.”

These are the first cases at Meigs Local since school began in early September.

“Upon learning of this information, the Meigs Local School District has been in direct communication with the Meigs County Health Department who have completed contact tracing. … We believe that there has been no contact with our students due to the time frame provided but are asking all parents and guardians to monitor their child’s health daily for any COVID symptoms. Unless you are advised differently, you should report to school as normal,” stated Gheen in the letter.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 357 cases on Wednesday morning, an increase of seven from the Ohio Department of Health update on Tuesday.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 357 cases (342 confirmed, 15 probable), with 68 active as of Wednesday. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 51 cases (9 new cases)

20-29 — 62 cases (8 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 40 cases (6 new cases)

40-49 — 49 cases (12 new cases)

50-59 — 49 cases (4 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 44 cases (7 new cases, 10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 34 cases (2 new cases, 13 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (10 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 9 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 6 total hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department reported a total of 276 recovered cases and 68 active cases as of Wednesday. There is one current hospitalization and 43 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s active case count to 47.

Wednesday’s cases were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, female in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 269 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 29 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 32 cases

30-39 — 31 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 43 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization)

50-59 — 30 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 32 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 211 recovered cases (4 new), a total of 24 hospitalizations (1 new) and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 193 cases on Wednesday. Of those cases 16 are active, 171 are recovered and there have been 6 deaths due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 188 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, two more than Tuesday. Three of these cases are probable.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 188 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 23 cases (plus 1 probable case)

30-39 — 17 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 33 cases

50-59 — 28 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case, 1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases

70+ — 49 cases (5 deaths)

On Wednesday, the “County Alert System Map” has Mason County designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000 people). Surrounding counties were listed as yellow (Cabell) and orange (Putnam and Jackson) on the state map.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Wednesday, ODH reported a total of 4,071 new cases — the second consecutive 24 hours period with more than 4,000 cases — above the 21-day average of 2,693. There were 55 new deaths reported on Wednesday (21-day average of 19), 186 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 147) and 22 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 23).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 25,987 cases with 472 deaths. There was an increase of 394 cases from Monday, and three new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 803,971 lab test have been completed, with a 2.97 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 4.88 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

