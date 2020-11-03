Unofficial Election Night Results … Keith Wood reelected as Sheriff

POMEROY — Below are the unofficial election night results for the 2020 Presidential General Election. These results do not include 205 provisional ballots and 153 possible absentee ballots which have not yet been returned to the Board of Elections.

A total number of 6,447 ballots cast before election day either by mail or in-person early voting.

The total number of ballots cast and included in the unofficial results on Tuesday night was 10,862 of the 15,414 registered voters in Meigs County for a voter turnout of 70.47 percent.

Given the number of possible ballots remaining to be counted — which will be counted during the official count on Nov. 14 — the results could change regarding some of the village and township levies.

Unofficial results are as follows:

Local Candidates

Sheriff — Keith O. Wood (I) 6,192 and Mony Wood (R) 4,274;

County Commissioner (Jan. 2 term) — Shannon H. Miller (R) 8,726;

County Commissioner (Jan. 3 term) — Jimmy Will (R) 8,870;

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley 8,815;

Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas — Sammi Sisson Mugrage 8,959;

County Recorder — Huey Eason (R) 8,958;

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett (R) 9,021;

County Treasurer — Peggy Yost (R) 9,217;

Judge of Court of Common Pleas Probate Division — L. Scott Powell (R) 8,856.

State, National Candidates

(Meigs County Board of Elections numbers only)

President/Vice President — Joseph R. Biden Jr./Kamala D. Harris (D) 2,452, Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R) 8,163, Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen (L) 108, and Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 31; Write-in 9;

U.S. Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson (R) 8,109 and Shawna Roberts (D) 2,364;

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Sharon L. Kennedy 5,811 and John P. O’Donnell 2,969;

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Jennifer Brunner 4,579 and Judi French 3,835;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (full term commencing Feb. 9, 2021) — Peter B. Abele 7,427;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (unexpired term ending Feb. 8, 2024) —Stacy Brooks 3,783 and Kristy Wilkin 4,450;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards (R) 8,374 and Katie O’Neill (D) 2,230;

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher (D) 2,545 and Frank Hoagland (R) 7,723;

Local Levies and Issues

County-wide — Meigs County Health Department General Expenses, 1 mill renewal — For: 6,303; Against: 4,135;

Middleport Village — Cemetery Maintenance and Operation, 0.5 mills additional — For: 437; Against: 364;

Pomeroy Village — Cemetery Maintenance, 1 mill renewal — For: 318; Against: 228;

Pomeroy Village — Police Protection, 3 mills additional — For: 278; Against: 265;

Pomeroy Village — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal — For: 379; Against: 169;

Pomeroy Village — Current Expenses, 1 mill renewal — For: 319; Against: 231;

Racine Village — Current Expenses, 3 mills replacement — For: 222; Against: 90;

Rutland Village —Police Protection, 2 mills renewal — For: 137; Against: 64;

Rutland Village — Current Expenses, 2 mills renewal — For: 124; Against 68;

Syracuse Village — Proposed ordinance for electric aggregation — For: 137; Against: 258;

Syracuse Village — Current Expenses, 1.8 mills renewal — For: 269; Against: 142;

Syracuse Village — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal — For: 304; Against: 110;

Columbia Twp. — Operating and Maintaining Fire Dept. and Emergency Services, 1 mill renewal — For: 438; Against: 212;

Orange Twp. — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal — For: 389; Against: 200;

Rutland Twp. — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal — For: 700; Against: 288;

Salem Twp. — Maintenance of Cemeteries, 0.5 mills additional — For: 241; Against: 184;

Salisbury Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal — For: 970; Against: 1,191;

Sutton Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal — For: 1,076; Against — 516;

Columbia Twp. — Local Liquor Option for Doug’s Carry Out — For: 416; Against: 231;

Rutland Twp. — Local Liquor Option for Langsville Gas and Grocery — For: 259; Against: 161;

Rutland Village — Local Liquor Option for Fox’s Pizza in Rutland — For: 127; Against: 78.

Rutland Village — Local Liquor Option for Fox’s Pizza in Rutland, Sunday Sales — For: 107; Against: 97.

