Meigs County votes

Voters in Meigs County cast their ballots on Tuesday (or before) in an election unlike any before, with masks, social distancing and many other precautions. Due to press deadlines on Tuesday evening, unofficial results from the 2020 Presidential Election will appear in the Thursday print edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com and The Daily Sentinel on Facebook as soon as available. Due to a higher number of expected provisional and outstanding absentee ballots (around 200 as of Tuesday morning) in the county, state and nation, some races may not have a winner called. Results in Ohio remain unofficial until the official vote count is held in mid-November, when any remaining provisional and absentee ballots are counted. Pictured is the Mulberry Community Center on Tuesday, one of Pomeroy’s voting precincts.

Voters in Meigs County cast their ballots on Tuesday (or before) in an election unlike any before, with masks, social distancing and many other precautions. Due to press deadlines on Tuesday evening, unofficial results from the 2020 Presidential Election will appear in the Thursday print edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com and The Daily Sentinel on Facebook as soon as available. Due to a higher number of expected provisional and outstanding absentee ballots (around 200 as of Tuesday morning) in the county, state and nation, some races may not have a winner called. Results in Ohio remain unofficial until the official vote count is held in mid-November, when any remaining provisional and absentee ballots are counted. Pictured is the Mulberry Community Center on Tuesday, one of Pomeroy’s voting precincts. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_11.4-Pomeroy.jpg Voters in Meigs County cast their ballots on Tuesday (or before) in an election unlike any before, with masks, social distancing and many other precautions. Due to press deadlines on Tuesday evening, unofficial results from the 2020 Presidential Election will appear in the Thursday print edition of The Daily Sentinel and online at mydailysentinel.com and The Daily Sentinel on Facebook as soon as available. Due to a higher number of expected provisional and outstanding absentee ballots (around 200 as of Tuesday morning) in the county, state and nation, some races may not have a winner called. Results in Ohio remain unofficial until the official vote count is held in mid-November, when any remaining provisional and absentee ballots are counted. Pictured is the Mulberry Community Center on Tuesday, one of Pomeroy’s voting precincts. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel