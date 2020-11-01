Two killed, five injured in Route 33 crash

PORTLAND — Two people were killed and five injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 33 between Tornado Road and State Route 124 on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling southeast on US 33 with a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling northwest on US 33. The Trailblazer was reportedly passing another vehicle on a double yellow line in a curve, striking the Durango head on. The Trailblazer went off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, before rolling over an embankment and striking a tree, according to the release. The Durango stopped off the left side of the roadway.

Passengers in the Trailblazer, Yalizet Jimenez, 25, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Ezequill Tinajera, 29, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, were killed in the crash. Neither was wearing their seat belt, according to the report.

The driver of the Trailblazer was Ricardo Reyes-Radillo, 30, of Raleigh, North Carolina. He, along with passengers Antonio Gonzalez, 26, of North Carolina and Incencio Sanchez, 40, of Durham, North Carolina, were transported by MedFlight to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

The driver of the Durango, Elijah Eickelberg, 15, of Hudsonville, Michigan, and passengers Amy Eickelberg, 39, Judah Eickelberg, 9, and Stewart Eickelberg, 40, were all transported by Meigs County EMS to Holzer Emergency Department in Pomeroy. Both Elijah and Judah were listed as “no injury”, while Amy Eickelberg was listed as incapacitating injuries and Stewart Eickelberg was listed as non-incapacitating injuries. All four were listed as wearing their seat belts.

The crash occurred at 1:17 p.m. near milepost 25. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Agencies at the scene were the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County EMS, Jackson County EMS, MedFlight, Ohio Department of Transportation, Racine Service Center, Racine Fire Department, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home and Meigs County Assistant Coroner.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/11/web1_logo.jpg

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.