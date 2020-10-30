GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The latest livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: Oct. 28

Total Headage: 438

Feeder Cattle (#1 Cattle)

Yearling Steers: 600 – 700lbs: $107.00 – $132.00; 700-800lbs: $120.00 – $131.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $88.00 – $105.00; 700-800lbs: $85.00 – $100.00; Steer Calves 300-400lbs: $120.00 – $150.00; 400-500lbs: $130.00 – $148.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $145.00; Heifer Calves 300-500lbs: $115.00 – $136.00; 500-600lbs: $90.00 – $120.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $120.00-$150.00; 400-600lbs: $120.00-$145.00; 600-800 pounds: $100.00 – $130.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $50.00 – $110.00

Cows & Fat Cattle

Comm/Utility: $30.00 – $63.00; Canner/Cutter: $16.00 – $30.00; Cow/Calf Pairs: $650.00 – $1050.00; Bred Cows: $875.00

Bulls

All Weights: $64.00 – $86.00

Small Animals

Market Hogs: $46.00 – $60.0