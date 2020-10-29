Fair Board election to be held Monday

ROCKSPRINGS — The annual election for the Meigs County Agricultural Society Board of Directors will be held on Nov. 2, 2020, with six to be elected.

In order to cast your vote in the annual election members must have already purchased a membership ticket. Voting members will be able to vote for not more than six candidates, those candidates are: Scott Bauerbach, Robert Calaway (Incumbent), Brandon Fitch, Jarod Hupp, Chris Lambert (Incumbent), Mike Parker, Shawn Seth, Steve Swatzel (Incumbent) Paul Will (Incumbent) and Brandon Werry.

Polls are open from 5-9 p.m.. Voting will take place in the Rutland Bottle Gas Building located on the fairgrounds.

Two directors are retiring this year after several years of service, Kenny Buckley and Dave Watson.

“Mr. Buckley and Mr. Watson have both been valuable directors of the society for many years. We thank them for their years of dedication to the fair and the youth of Meigs County,” stated the fair board in a news release.

Fair Board President Wes Karr stated in the release, “We will miss both Dave and Kenny as they have been an asset to the board for many years through hard work and dedication. We are excited for the opportunity to have new hard working individuals eager to join the board. Please come out Monday night and cast your vote and choose the best candidates for the open positions.”

Information provided by Tara Rose, Meigs County Fair Board.