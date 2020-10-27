Nolan completes standout CC season

Eastern Junior High Cross Country runner Connor Nolan, eighth grade, recently completed the 2020 season with a 7th place finish at the OHSAA 7th and 8th Grade Invitational held at Fortress Obetz on Saturday. Nolan finished 7th of the 778 runners with a time of 11:18.3. Prior to the state race, Nolan had finished first in every race he competed in this season, including the TVC Championships in Belpre (time of 10:44.84) and the East/Southeast Middle School Championships held at Broughton Nature and Wildlife Area in Marietta (time of 11:11.0). Additional first place finishes have included races at Unioto, Pickerington North, Caldwell, Federal Hocking, Belpre, Fort Frye and Marietta’s Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial. (Courtesy photo)

