Southern Homecoming Court

The 2020 Southern Local Homecoming Court includes (left to right), first row, 8th Grade Representative Ava Circle, 7th Grade Representative Jaylynn Hupp; second row, King Candidates Chase Bailey, Mathew Hall, Kyler Rogers; third row, Queen Candidates Jaden Connolly, Gracie Boso, Abby Rizer, Caelin Seth, (not pictured Natalie Harrison); fourth row, 9th Grade Representative Gracie Roush, 11th Grade Representative Cassidy Roderus, 10th Grade Representative Madison VanTrease. Homecoming events are limited due to COVID-19, but include pajama day, costume day, create and wear or wear your favorite mask day, and purple and gold day. Also taking place are penny wars with the money to be donated to charity and a canned food drive. Crowning will be on Friday following a fall sport and band recognition event. Vouchers are required and limited to close family members and friends to be in attendance.

