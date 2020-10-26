Stolen items, indoor grow operation located during search in Long Bottom

LONG BOTTOM — Numerous stolen items, along with an indoor marijuana grow operation were reportedly seized during a search warrant in the Long Bottom area on Monday.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported, in a news release, that on Monday deputies with his office executed a search warrant at 36608 and 36612 School House Road in Long Bottom, with the assistance of the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated that “Sgt. Frank Stewart received information regarding a stolen industrial pressure washer and a stolen Kubota generator being on the property at the said addresses. Additional information was received that there was a large amount of marijuana also on the premises.”

On Sunday, probable cause was obtained for a search warrant after verification was received that the industrial pressure washer was found to be on the southeast corner of the property, stated the news release. Upon execution of the search warrant, deputies allegedly located an indoor marijuana growing operation at 36608 School House Road. Deputies seized approximately 100 pounds of marijuana from the residence and an enclosed trailer sitting just outside of the residence. Also reportedly seized from the property were the stolen Kubota generator, the stolen industrial pressure washer, a stolen Craftsman air compressor, a stolen firearm, and six additional firearms.

Sheriff Wood further stated that a Harley Davidson Motorcycle was also seized during the search warrant due to having the vehicle identification number removed from the motorcycle. Arrested at the scene was David J. Cline, 49, of Long Bottom. Cline was just sentenced on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020, in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas as the result of a search warrant executed at the residence last year, where he received five years of Community Control. Prosecutor James K. Stanley’s office filed a violation of community control against Cline after learning of the search warrant later in the afternoon.

“I don’t know how many more times I have to say it. We are not putting up with thieves and drug dealers in Meigs County, not on my watch,” stated Sheriff Wood in the news release. “If you’re out there and you’re dealing drugs or stealing from the hard-working folks of this county, you will be caught and charged for your actions. My Deputies, the Task Force, and our friends at the Highway Patrol work far too hard for anyone to think that they can prey upon the innocent in our wonderful county and get by with it. I hope this is a lesson learned the hard way for Mr. Cline, straighten up, or take your crimes elsewhere”.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Meigs County Sheriff's Office located numerous stolen items during a search in Long Bottom on Monday.