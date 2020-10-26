Gallia Health Department reports two deaths, 41 cases in last 10 days… 10 cases reported in Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — In an update on Monday, the Gallia County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and a total of 41 new COVID-19 cases for the reporting period of Oct. 16-26.

In addition to offering its condolences to those who lost loved ones, the Gallia County Health Department, via its Facebook page, posted the following on the new cases reported: “One of these individuals was diagnosed based on a positive antigen test and meeting the case definition of a probable case, i.e., an epidemiological link to a positive case or symptoms consistent with COVID19 and diagnosed by a medical provider. They will be listed as 40 additional confirmed cases, and 1 additional probable case for a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable). We’ve also added to the recovered numbers.”

The Meigs County Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, seven confirmed cases and three probable cases, bringing the active case total to 21 in the county.

In Mason County, the health department is reporting 178 cases, with 12 being active as of Monday.

Two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday at Buckeye Hills Career Adult Center. The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District reported “at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19” at the center. The statement posted to the Buckeye Hills Career Center Facebook Page stated that the center will remain open.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 308 cases (299 confirmed, 9 probable), with 31 active as of Monday. Those cases are reflected below:

0-19 — 42 cases (4 new cases)

20-29 — 54 cases (11 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 34 cases (1 new case)

40-49 — 37 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 45 cases (6 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 37 cases (12 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 10 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 32 cases (4 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 13 total hospitalizations)

80-89 — 19 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 10 total hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 13 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 264 recovered cases and 31 active cases as of Monday. There are two current hospitalization and 41 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 13 deaths.

“Due to the time of reporting some initial cases have already moved to recovered/no longer active. With a large spike in cases we may be delayed on reporting numbers daily,” stated the Gallia Health Department via its Facebook page on Monday.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department is reporting seven additional confirmed cases and three probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County since Friday. These cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 21 active cases, and 229 total cases (191 Confirmed, 38 Probable) since April.

New cases reported on Monday were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 70 to 79-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

6. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

7. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

8. Probable case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

9. Probable case, male in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

10. Probable case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 229 Meigs County cases (191 confirmed, 38 probable), as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 23 cases (2 new cases)

20-29 — 29 cases (1 new case)

30-39 — 21 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 2 total hospitalizations)

40-49 — 34 cases (4 new cases)

50-59 — 24 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 26 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 197 recovered cases (4 new), a total of 222 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County now at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level as of Oct. 22. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 178 cases on Monday. Of those, 12 are active, 160 have recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 174 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, four more than on Friday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 174 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 15 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 25 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 21 cases (1 new case)

70+ — 49 cases (4 new cases; 5 deaths)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 2,116 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,917. There were 11 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 14), 140 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 114) and 37 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 22,223 cases with 424 deaths. There was an increase of 831 cases from Friday, and two new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 734,967 lab test have been completed, with a 2.85 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.28 percent, down from 3.85 percent on Friday.

Sarah Hawley, Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_covid-20.jpg

10 cases reported in Meigs County