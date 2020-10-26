More than 4,400 ballots cast as early voting continues

POMEROY — More than 4,400 ballots have been cast in Meigs County for the 2020 Presidential Election with one week to go until Election Day.

As of Saturday, the Meigs County Board of Elections had received 2,339 ballots by mail of the 3,023 sent out to voters in the county, with additional ballots coming in by mail or being dropped off daily.

In addition, as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, a total of 2,104 ballots had been cast during in-person early voting at the Meigs County Board of Elections. An additional 148 voters had been in to cast ballots as of around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Meigs County Board of Elections Director Angie Robson stated that, through Sunday, the highest single day of in-person early voting had been 222. Voting numbers so far have surpassed both the 2020 Primary Election and the last Presidential Election, added Robson.

There were a total of 4,674 ballots cast in the 2020 Primary Election in Meigs County. According to the data available on the Meigs County Board of Elections website, a total of 2,664 absentee/early voting ballots were cast in the 2016 Presidential Election, with 1,094 of those as in-person early voting ballots.

There are a total of 15,412 registered voters in Meigs County for the 2020 Presidential Election, an increase of 415 from the 2020 Primary Election.

Voter turnout for the last Presidential Election in 2016 was at 67.28 percent in Meigs County, with 10,192 ballots cast of the 15,148 registered voters. In the 2020 Primary Election, voter turnout was 31.17 percent, with 4,674 ballots cast of the 14,997 registered voters.

Remaining in-person early voting hours at the Meigs County Board of Elections are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person voting at polling places will take place as scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters are asked to bring a mask and current form of ID.

Anyone with questions may call the office at 740-992-2697.

Candidates, issues and levies to appear on the General Election ballot are as follows:

Candidates

President/Vice President — Joseph R. Biden Jr./Kamala D. Harris (D), Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R), Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen (L), and Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker;

U.S. Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson (R) and Shawna Roberts (D);

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Sharon L. Kennedy and John P. O’Donnell;

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Jennifer Brunner and Judi French;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (full term commencing Feb. 9, 2021) — Peter B. Abele;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (unexpired term, full term commencing Feb. 8, 2021) —Stacy Brooks and Kristy Wilkin;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards (R) and Katie O’Neill (D);

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher (D) and Frank Hoagland (R);

County Commissioner (Jan. 2 term) — Shannon H. Miller (R);

County Commissioner (Jan. 3 term) — Jimmy Will (R);

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley;

Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas — Sammi Sisson Mugrage;

Sheriff — Keith O. Wood (I) and Mony Wood (R);

County Recorder — Huey Eason (R);

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett (R);

County Treasurer — Peggy Yost (R);

Judge of Court of Common Pleas Probate Division — L. Scott Powell (R).

Levies and Issues

Middleport Village — Cemetery Maintenance and Operation, 0.5 mills additional;

Pomeroy Village — Cemetery Maintenance, 1 mill renewal;

Pomeroy Village — Police Protection, 3 mills additional;

Pomeroy Village — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Pomeroy Village — Current Expenses, 1 mill renewal;

Racine Village — Current Expenses, 3 mills replacement;

Rutland Village —Police Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Rutland Village — Current Expenses, 2 mills renewal;

Syracuse Village — Proposed ordinance for electric aggregation;

Syracuse Village — Current Expenses, 1.8 mills renewal;

Syracuse Village — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal;

Columbia Twp. — Operating and Maintaining Fire Dept. and Emergency Services, 1 mill renewal;

Orange Twp. — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Rutland Twp. — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal;

Salem Twp. — Maintenance of Cemeteries, 0.5 mills additional;

Salisbury Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal;

Sutton Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal;

Columbia Twp. — Local Liquor Option for Doug’s Carry Out;

Rutland Village — Local Liquor Option for Fox’s Pizza in Rutland.

County-wide — Meigs County Health Department General Expenses, 1 mill renewal;

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.