Vehicle crashes into church

An SUV ended up inside a church in Pomeroy during a Sunday afternoon crash. According to a run report from the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, the department responded to a report of a one vehicle versus building crash on Mulberry Avenue at the intersection of Union Avenue. The building is Grace Gospel Church. “Upon arrival, a vehicle had went over a concrete parking divider, through an exterior wall, and into an unoccupied church. There was no entrapment and all occupants were out of the vehicle. Personnel conducted scene assessment and stabilization due to the damage at the structure. Personnel remained on-site until a wrecker removed the vehicle. Church members boarded up the church until permanent repairs can be made,” stated the report. Responding to the scene were the Pomeroy Fire Department, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

