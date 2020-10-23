Latest COVID-19 stats for Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — One new COVID-19 case was reported in both Gallia and Meigs Counties on Friday, with two reported in Mason County.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a total of 292 cases (since March), on Friday afternoon for Gallia County, one more than on Thursday, and 25 more than were reported by the Gallia County Health Department on Friday, Oct. 16. ODH also reports 13 deaths and 42 hospitalizations since March as of Friday afternoon.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 267 cases (259 confirmed, 8 probable), with 37 active as of last Friday, Oct. 16. Updated demographics and local case data will be provided by Ohio Valley Publishing as it is made available from the Gallia County Health Department.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, a male in the 40-49 age range who is not hospitalized. There are 15 active cases.

Age ranges for the 219 Meigs County cases (184 confirmed, 35 probable), as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 6 cases

10-19 — 21 cases

20-29 — 28 cases

30-39 — 20 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 30 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 23 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 26 cases (4 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 24 cases (4 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 26 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 193 recovered cases (1 new), a total of 21 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County now at the “Orange” Level-2 health advisory level as of Oct. 22. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 170 cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than on Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for 170 of the COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 16 cases

40-49 — 28 cases

50-59 — 25 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 20 cases

70+ — 45 cases (5 deaths)

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 2,518 new cases (highest for a single day to date), above the 21-day average of 1,721. There were 23 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 13), 184 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 104) and 25 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 21,392 cases with 422 deaths. There was an increase of 335 cases from Thursday, and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 709,156 lab test have been completed, with a 2.86 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.85 percent.

Sarah Hawley and Beth Sergent contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

