Meigs hosts Character Counts Week

POMEROY — Meigs Local Schools have been taking part in “Character Counts Week” activities this past week, including color days and other lessons on the six pillars of character.

Amy Cremeans and Chelsea Barnes from the 21st Century Grant After School Program at Meigs Local were in attendance at Monday’s Meigs County Commissioner meeting, where the board approved a proclamation for Character Counts Week.

Activities such as penny wars and the poster contest were not held this year due to COVID-19 changes at the school, explained Cremeans and Barnes.

Color days included Blue for Trustworthiness; Yellow for Respect; Orange for Fairness; Green for Responsibility; and Purple for Citizenship. Caring is the sixth pillar of character in the program.

According to the proclamation, Character Counts is a program administered by the non-profit organization Josephson Institute. The program is an approach to character education, helping to change the lives of millions of youth for the better. The program centers on the basic values collectively referred to as the Six Pillars of Character — Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.

“Each year schools across the country participate in Character Counts Week as a time to emphasize the importance of striving for good character at all times, in every situation,” read the proclamation.

Meigs Local has taken part in the program for many years, with activities coordinated by the Meigs Local 21st Century After School Programs.

In addition to Character Counts activities, the after school program will be working to bridge the gap for students, particularly those completing work remotely, to help answer questions and provide assistance. Program staff is also assisting with food delivery to students.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved an request from the Meigs County Council on Aging for their annual allocation of $8,000.

Approved resolutions for Engineer Eugene Triplett to apply for grant funding.

Approved the certification of funds and an appropriation in the amount of $20,910.75 from a FEMA Grant for the engineer’s officer.

Approved an appropriation adjustment in the amount of $10,600 for 911 to cover system maintenance.

Approved an appropriation adjustment for the auditor’s office in the amount of $602.50 from weights and measures to supplies and $932.50 from contract services to supplies.

Met in executive session with Prosecutor James K. Stanley for 27 minutes for pending legal matters.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in their office on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse, unless otherwise announced.

Amy Cremeans and Chelsea Barnes from the Meigs Local After School Program spoke with the commissioners about Character Counts Week activities. Cremeans and Barnes are pictured with Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.24-Commissioners.jpg Amy Cremeans and Chelsea Barnes from the Meigs Local After School Program spoke with the commissioners about Character Counts Week activities. Cremeans and Barnes are pictured with Commissioners Jimmy Will, Randy Smith and Tim Ihle. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Commissioners approve proclamation

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

