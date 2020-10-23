Eastern board approves coaching hires

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education approved numerous personnel items during it’s recent meeting, including coaching contracts.

The board accepted the resignation of Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Charles Robinson.

Supplemental and pupil activity contracts for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification, were approved as follows: Bryan Durst, Assistant Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Ryan Barnes, 8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach; Jay Reynolds, Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; Roger Bissell, Volunteer Assistant Girls Basketball Coach.

Certified substitutes approved for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification, included, Max Christiansen, Amanda Graham, Erin Johnson, Kaitlin Krugman, Bruce Martin, Autumn Porter, and Michael Scyoc.

Jennifer Huffman was approved as a substitute aide for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification.

Raeven Clampitt was hired as a full time bus driver on a one year contract for the 2020-21 school year as per the OAPSE Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Schedule pending proper certification.

Brandon Gilkey was approved as a certified substitute for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification.

Amber McKenzie was approved as a substitute aide for the 2020-21 school year, pending proper certification.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the Sept. 16, regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of September as submitted.

Approved the board entering into executive session.

Approved the discussion/first reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted bylaws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Approved/denied open enrollment students for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved the denial of the grievance filed by the ELEA as presented by the ELEA.

Set Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.