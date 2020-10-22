Camden Clark named five star recipient four years in a row

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Camden Clark has once again received top ratings from Healthgrades for the care they provide to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Announced Thursday, for the fourth year in a row, WVU Medicine Camden Clark was awarded a Five Star Rating for treatment of Heart Failure; and for the third year in a row, was recognized as a Five Star Recipient for Stroke Care and for the Treatment of Sepsis.

In addition, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center was also awarded a Five Star Rating for Total Knee Replacement and Cranial Neurosurgery outcomes according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems.

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 32 common conditions and procedures, and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states.

This analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of dying and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2017 through 2019, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,785 lives could potentially have been saved and complications in 148,681 patients could potentially have been avoided.*

From 2017-2019, patients having Total Knee Replacement in hospitals with 5-stars have, on average a 72.7% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1-star.*

“Hospital quality has never been more important, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of researching where they receive care before they visit a hospital for a specific procedure or condition,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Hospitals that receive a Healthgrades 5-star rating in areas such as Heart Failure, Stroke, and Total Knee Replacement demonstrate exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care for patients.”

“WVU Medicine Camden Clark is thrilled to be recognized as a local and national leader for the high quality care we deliver to our community. It’s always been our mission to be a top performing hospital in the nation and we are honored to be recognized in these key areas for our efforts in caring for the Mid-Ohio Valley,” said Cindy Kern, VP of Quality at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. “We’re extremely to receive these important recognitions.”

In addition to these awards, WVU Medicine Camden Clark was also recognized earlier this year for the following clinical achievements by Healtgrades:

· Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery for 4 Years in a Row (2017-2020)

· Five-Star Recipient for Hysterectomy in 2020

Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected) and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected). The complete Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation and detailed study methodology, can be found at https://partners.healthgrades.com/healthgrades-quality-solutions/healthgrades-quality-awards/.

Information provided by WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center:

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.23-Camden-Clark-1.jpg WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Courtesy photo WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center was named a Five Star Recipient in multiple categories. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.23-Camden-Clark-2.jpg WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center was named a Five Star Recipient in multiple categories. Courtesy photo