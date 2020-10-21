A new flag for school

MIDDLEPORT — Earlier this school year students in Deborah Lowery’s fifth grade class at Meigs Intermediate School were asked to write about ways to improve their school.

Some of those students decided to write about the condition of the school’s American Flag and the need for a new one for the school’s outdoor flag pole. Those letters were sent to Congressman Bill Johnson.

In one letter, Carter Smith wrote, “We are contacting you is becuse our flag is in bad shap. The red looks more like pink then red and the strips are seperating. The blue is laos faded and looks like a lite blue.”

Likewise, student Joshua Wilson wrote, “We are in need of a new flag. Ours is in bad shape. It looks like it has been through at least two wars. The colors are starting to fade. It is raggety and the stripes are coming off.”

On Tuesday, Congressman Johnson made a visit to Meigs Intermediate School, presenting Lowery and her students with a new flag for the school. He also took time to speak with the students and answer questions from them.

Editor’s note: Letters from the students provided to The Daily Sentinel by Congressman Bill Johnson’s office. Portions of the letters printed as written, including spelling, grammar, etc.

Congressman Bill Johnson speaks with students at Meigs Intermediate School. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.22-Johnson-1.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson speaks with students at Meigs Intermediate School. Courtesy of the office of Congressman Bill Johnson Congressman Bill Johnson presents a new American Flag to Meigs Intermediate School teacher Deborah Lowery. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.22-Johnson-2.jpg Congressman Bill Johnson presents a new American Flag to Meigs Intermediate School teacher Deborah Lowery. Courtesy of the office of Congressman Bill Johnson

MIS receives flag from Congressman following student letters