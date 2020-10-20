October Grand Jury indicts 23

POMEROY —A total of 23 people were indicted by a Meigs County Grand Jury during the October session.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced the following indictments:

Ryan Caldwell, 21, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Caldwell is alleged to have stolen a truck in the Middleport area. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Zacharie Custer, 28, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Middleport Police Department investigated this matter.

Linda Eblin, 31, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Lacie Hawley, 27, of Racine, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetmine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Hydromorphone), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Buprenorphine), a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Lindsey Houser, 31, of Vinton, Ohio, was indicted for Endangering Children, a felony of the third degree, and Domestic Violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Houser is alleged to have cruelly abused and to have caused physical harm to a minor family member. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Elijah Kearse, 40, of Marietta, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Kearse is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least 26 weeks out of the previous 104 weeks. Kearse is alleged to owe $6,611.21 in unpaid child support. The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Justin Lee, 22, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree, and Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the third degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Lisa Lemley, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Lemley is alleged to have stolen prescription medication. The Pomeroy Police Department investigated this matter.

Sebastian Lemley, 29, of Syracuse, Ohio, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Lemley is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least 26 weeks out of the previous 104 weeks. Lemley is alleged to owe $11,138.59 in unpaid child support. The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Daniel Murphey, 40, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Drugs (Heroin), a felony of the fifth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Fentanyl), a felony of the fifth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Kodie Murphey, 32, of Long Bottom, Ohio, was indicted for Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fourth degree, and Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force investigated this matter.

Douglas Orrick, 37, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Michael Pethtel, 55, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Cocaine), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Todd Price, 49, of Rutland, Ohio, was indicted for Obstructing Official Business, a felony of the fifth degree. Price is alleged to have failed to comply with lawful orders of law enforcement during the execution of an arrest warrant. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Jeffrey Queen, 46, of Reedsville, Ohio, was indicted for Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree. Queen is alleged to have caused physical harm to another by intentionally striking that person with his motor vehicle. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Tiffany Richmond, 38, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Richmond is alleged to have attempted to hide evidence during a roadside encounter with law enforcement. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Kayla Simpkins, 37, of Red House, West Virginia, was indicted for Non-Support of Dependents, a felony of the fifth degree. Simpkins is alleged to have failed to pay child support for at least 26 weeks out of the previous 104 weeks. Simpkins is alleged to owe $29,077.85 in unpaid child support. The Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Child Support Enforcement Agency investigated this matter.

Lisa Smith, 35, of Reedsville, Ohio, was indicted for Possession of Drugs (Methylphenidate), a felony of the fifth degree. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated this matter.

Brett Tedrow, 26, of Albany, Ohio, was indicted for Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree. Tedrow is alleged to have forced his way into a home and caused physical harm to an occupant. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Leif Tescher, 41, of Athens, Ohio, was indicted for Trespass in a Habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Tescher is alleged to have entered another person’s house without permission. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

Kelly Turner, 56, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. Turner is alleged to have failed to stop her motor vehicle while two law enforcement officers attempted to stop her vehicle during an OVI investigation. Turner’s operation of her motor vehicle is alleged to have created a risk of physical harm to others. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

William Woods, 35, of Belpre, Ohio, was indicted for Illegal Use of Food Stamps or WIC Program Benefits, a felony of the fifth degree. Woods is alleged to have impermissibly used another’s benefits card while the other person was incarcerated in jail. The Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services investigated this matter.

Gary York, 56, of Shade, Ohio, was indicted for Abduction, a felony of the third degree. York is alleged to have restrained the liberty of another, preventing that person from leaving a residence, and creating a risk of physical harm to that person. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office investigated this matter.

All cases will proceed in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

For informational purposes, possible penalties for felony offenses committed before March 22, 2019 include: felonies of the first degree- 3-11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- 2-8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine; felonies of the third degree- 9-36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine; felonies of the fourth degree- 6-18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine; felonies of the fifth degree- 6-12 months in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. Possible penalties for first and second degree felonies committed on or after March 22, 2019 include: felonies of the first degree- a minimum sentence of 3-11 years in prison with an indefinite maximum sentence of up to 16.5 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine; felonies of the second degree- a minimum sentence of 2-8 years in prison with an indefinite maximum sentence of up to 12 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. For most felonies of the fourth and fifth degrees, sentencing guidelines found in the Ohio Revised Code require first-time offenders to be sentenced to community control unless certain conditions exist permitting the imposition of a prison sentence.

Information provided by the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

