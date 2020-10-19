GMCAA to relocate for remodel

OHIO VALLEY — The main office of Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency will be temporarily relocating until renovations are complete on their permanent home. The interim office will be located at 1176 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis (Spring Valley Plaza). The main office phone numbers and mailing address will remain the same: (740) 367-7341, PO Box 272, Cheshire OH 45620.

The Housing Department will be located in the Middleport office and may be reached at (740) 992-2222, 1369 Powell Street, Middleport OH 45760 after Oct. 30.

All offices will be closed to the public from Oct. 23-30 in order to get systems moved and connected. It is expected that the offices be open and ready for the start of Winter Crisis season which begins with appointments on Nov. 2.

It is GMCAA’s goal to make this as easy as possible for customers. Therefore drop boxes will be maintained at all three locations, Middleport, Cheshire and Gallipolis offices. Applications will not be taken face to face at this time so the drop boxes will be utilized to obtain documentation for phone appointments and all other applications. They will be emptied daily.

If you have questions, please contact the office at (740) 367-7341.

Information provided by Gallia Meigs Community Action Agency.