Eagles advance to quarterfinals

The 11th-seeded Eastern football team claimed a 26-14 victory over sixth-seeded host Caldwell on Friday at Howard J. Devol Memorial Field in Noble County. Senior Steve Fitzgerald, seen hurdling a Redskins defender, finished with a game-high 234 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. The Eagles will play in the Region 27 quarterfinal on Friday at third-seeded River. (Alex Hawley | OVP Sports)
