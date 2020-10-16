Stolen dirt bike recovered, returned to family

RACINE — The dirt bike which belonged to the late Justin Hill has been recovered following an investigation by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallia-Meigs Major Crimes Task Force. The bike was being returned to the family on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Keith Wood — briefing members of the media at the scene where the bike was recovered on Friday afternoon — stated that Deputies and Sergeants from the task force and sheriff’s office went to a residence on Elm Street in Racine where they arrested Robert Thorla, 42, of Racine on an outstanding warrant from Meigs County Juvenile Court.

While speaking with the female resident of the trailer located in the 800-block of Elm Street, Racine, deputies were given consent to walk through the residence. The bike was reportedly seen through a doorway in one of the rooms.

A search warrant was secured for the residence where the bike was ultimately located and other evidence collected.

Both Thorla and Amanda Saxon, 40, of Racine, were arrested and are charged with receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Keith Wood stated that he would be returning the bike to the family on Friday afternoon. He credited the task force and sheriff’s office for their investigative work to locate the bike and return it to the family within days of the original theft.

As reported earlier this week, on Sunday evening the dirt bike which belonged to the late rider was stolen from an enclosed trailer on Sunday evening.

Sheriff Wood said at the time, “This particular dirt bike was special. It was special to the family and holds sentimental value that no dollar amount can match. It belonged to the late Justin Hill and it meant the world to him which is why it means so much to the family.”

Hill died as a result of a motocross accident at the Meigs County Fair in 2015.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Sgt. Frank Stewart and Sheriff Keith Wood load the dirt bike onto a trailer to return it to the family. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-Dirt-Bike.jpg Sgt. Frank Stewart and Sheriff Keith Wood load the dirt bike onto a trailer to return it to the family. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Two people arrested

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.