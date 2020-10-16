Event planned at George Washington marker

LONG BOTTOM — A commemoration ceremony is planned for Oct. 24 to mark the 250th of George Washington’s stay in Meigs County.

Members of the Return Jonathan Meigs chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, are hosting a commemoration of the 250th anniversary of George Washington’s voyage on the Ohio River and overnight stay in what would become Meigs County.

The special event will be held at the DAR historical marker site in Long Bottom, Ohio, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Ohio DAR State Regent Kathy Dixon will also be in attendance.

In 1770 — 250 years ago — George Washington explored the Ohio River area for possible land grant development and settlement. His October expedition by canoe was to identify suitable land along the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to the Kanawha River. His party included Pennsylvania surveyor William Crawford, fellow French and Indian War veteran Dr. James Craik, as well as several servants and Indian guides. Washington kept a detailed journal and made a map of his journey.

Because of his journal, we know of his experiences in the wild western territory, including his landing at the location of current Long Bottom in Meigs County. It was at this overnight stay that Washington ran into the hunting party of Seneca Chief Kiashuta of the Iroquois nation. Kiashuta had become acquainted with the young 21-year-old George Washington back in 1753 when Washington had volunteered on a militia mission deep into the Ohio wilderness. Seventeen years later, they enjoyed an evening of reminiscing around a campfire as they happened to camp on the same stretch along the Ohio River.

In 1932, the local Return Jonathan Meigs chapter, NSDAR, participated in the state bicentennial celebration commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of George Washington by erecting a state DAR historical marker at the campsite and dramatizing a pageant of Washington’s landing on Ohio and Meigs county soil. State DAR officials were present to present the marker, and the Return Jonathan Meigs chapter was designated as its caretaker. For the past 88 years, the Return Jonathan Meigs chapter has cleaned the area around the marker each year and preserved the site.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of George Washington’s visit to Meigs County and overnight stay. The local DAR chapter plans a short commemoration of the event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the DAR Historical Marker site in Long Bottom, Ohio, at 3 p.m. Reenactors portraying George Washington and Chief Kiashuta will share a short history of the event. Also, Ohio State DAR Regent Kathy Dixon will to share a brief history and commemorate the meeting. The public is invited to attend. This is an outdoor gathering, and social distancing is requested. The event should last approximately 30 minutes. Anyone having questions about the event may contact Gina Tillis at tillis@frontier.com for further details.

Information submitted by Gina Tillis.

The marker in Long Bottom commemorates George Washington’s stay in what became Meigs County. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.17-GW-Marker-at-Long-Bottom.jpg The marker in Long Bottom commemorates George Washington’s stay in what became Meigs County. Gina Tillis | Courtesy photo