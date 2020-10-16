Halloween campout, trade days set for next weekend

ROCKSPRINGS — A fall weekend event will take place next weekend — Oct. 23-25 — at the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

The event will include Meigs County Trade Days and Craft Show, a Halloween camp out and food vendor on site.

The weekend will start off with camping registration beginning at noon on Friday, Oct. 23. There are 50 campsites approved for the event with electric and water hookups available for campers. Tents are welcome. Checkout will be at noon on Sunday, Oct. 25. The site rate for the entire weekend is $35.

Some rules and guidelines for the “Spooky Halloween Campout” include: No open fires and/or campfires on campground; No waste water is to be discharged from the camper or tents. It must be held in an approved holding tank; No, ATV’s, UTV’s, golf carts or any other type of recreational vehicle allowed on the campground; No campers will be permitted until Friday, Oct. 23 and campers will depart on Sunday, Oct. 25; One camper plus two tents or three tents per site; Quiet hours begin at 11 p.m.; 30 feet width of space is allotted to each camper. Awnings, table, etc. must be kept within your assigned areas; No intoxicating beverages, alcohol, or drugs permitted on campground; Keep pets onsite and leashed at all times.

As for Trade Days and the Craft Show, dozens of vendors will be on hand for the weekend with set up from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening.

Several buildings will be used, as well as outdoor spaces to allow for vendors to have adequate space to set up and distance. Indoor and outdoor spaces are available for either a daily rate or weekend rate.

“We have direct sales vendors, crafting and many businesses prepared to to help you for the holiday shopping season, which will be here before you know it. Come to the Meigs County Fairgrounds to get an early start on your Christmas wish lists,” stated event organizers.

There will also be food vendors on site offering some “fair food” favorites and other items throughout the weekend.

There will be free parking and free admission for the event which will take place rain or shine.

For more information on camping, contact Stacie at 740-416-1914. For more information on the Trade Days and Craft Show contact Wendi at 740-416-4015 or Tara at 740-416-5506 or visit Meigs County Trade Days on Facebook.

