Colors of Fall

Fall colors have begun to appear on the trees around the area, bringing leaves of yellow, orange, red and other colors. Leaves will continue to change colors and fall in the coming weeks as the fall colors peak. Fall colors are expected to explode across most of the state this coming weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Ohioans and out-of-state visitors are encouraged to explore a state park, nature preserve, wildlife area or forest this October to enjoy the many free amenities that they offer, as well as the fall color Ohio provides.

