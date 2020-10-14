Babies ‘N Beyond celebrates grand reopening

This week, Babies ‘N Beyond, a consignment store specializing in children’s clothing and baby gear, at 208 Fourth Street in downtown Point Pleasant, celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting attended by new owner Delyssa Edwards and her children Easton and Dallisyn Edwards, pictured, along with City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings. The store reopens for business this Friday, Oct. 16. Regular store hours are as follows 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays. Find Babies ‘N Beyond on Facebook for more information. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)

