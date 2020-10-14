Lemon & Lavender Co. celebrates new location

The grand re-opening in the new location of Lemon & Lavender Co. was recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting attended by, (from left) Monica Sayre, owner, City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings. The store moved to 515 Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. Find Lemon & Lavender Co. on Facebook for more information. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)

The grand re-opening in the new location of Lemon & Lavender Co. was recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting attended by, (from left) Monica Sayre, owner, City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings. The store moved to 515 Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. Find Lemon & Lavender Co. on Facebook for more information. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.15-Lemon.jpg The grand re-opening in the new location of Lemon & Lavender Co. was recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting attended by, (from left) Monica Sayre, owner, City Clerk Amber Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings. The store moved to 515 Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. Find Lemon & Lavender Co. on Facebook for more information. (Shannon Myers | Courtesy)