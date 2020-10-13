Trick-or-treat times set

MEIGS COUNTY — Trick-or-Treat activities will take place on Thursday, Oct. 29 in many villages around Meigs County.

Pomeroy, Middleport, Rutland, Racine and Tuppers Plains will each host Trick-or-Treat from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 29, while Syracuse will hold its Trick-or-Treat from 6-7:30 p.m., that same night.

In Pomeroy, the traditional Trick-or-Treat will be held instead of the Treat Street event which has been held the past several years.

Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman stated that Trick or Treat in the village is open to anyone high school age and younger.

In Syracuse, all streets will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, except State Route 124, which will remain open. Rain date in Syracuse will be Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.

While the Chester Volunteer Fire Department and Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department are not hosting Trick-or-Treat in Chester and Reedsville, respectively, the Chester United Methodist Church is planning a “Trunk or Treat” style event.

A Facebook post from the church stated, “Community trick or treat for those who feel comfortable doing so. At the ball field at Chester UMC on Thursday October 29 from 6-7. Station space available to anyone wanting to participate (no reservations needed.) Set up you own space (awning, chairs, table or needed supplies) and to give out your treats to kids participating. We will have our usual give away hot dogs and water. Remember social distancing and family groups; and if you’re not comfortable, please don’t feel obligated to participate.”

Similarly, Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church’s New 2 U Thrift Store will host a “Trunk or Treat” event from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church on Pleasant View Road, Racine.

“We will be practicing all CDC guidelines and social distancing. There will be no food served and all treat will be wrapped and handed to each child participating. Everyone is welcome,” read the post announcing the event.

For more on the guidelines announced by the state for Trick-or-Treat and Halloween activities visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Owen is pictured in his Thomas the Train costume for Trick or Treat 2019. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.27-ATR-13.jpg Owen is pictured in his Thomas the Train costume for Trick or Treat 2019. Madelynn Miller and Kinley Welch are pictured at the 2019 Pomeroy Treat Street. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.27-ATR-6.jpg Madelynn Miller and Kinley Welch are pictured at the 2019 Pomeroy Treat Street. Sanderson Sisters — Kiersten Rose, Kallie Roush, and Kianna Rose — are pictured at the 2019 Treat Street in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.27-ATR-4.jpg Sanderson Sisters — Kiersten Rose, Kallie Roush, and Kianna Rose — are pictured at the 2019 Treat Street in Pomeroy.