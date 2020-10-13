Voters to consider health dept. levy

POMEROY — Former US Surgeon General C. Everett Koop said “Health care is vital to all of us some of the time, but public health is vital to all of us all of the time.”

The Meigs County Health Department (MCHD) hopes Meigs voters agree and is asking for continued support of Meigs voters through approval of its one-mil five-year renewal levy, which appears on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot. If passed, the renewal levy would be effective Jan. 1, 2022.

According to information from the MCHD, public levy funds are vital to it’s mission: to preserve, promote, and protect the health and well-being of Meigs County. The MCHD’s vision to be a leader in public health, providing solutions to community health challenges so that people enjoy optimal health in a clean and safe environment. can only be achieved in partnership with stakeholders who appreciate and value the important role public health within our communities.

MCHD Administrator Courtney Midkiff states “Meigs County Board of Health Members and MCHD staff are honored and privileged to serve Meigs Countians. The MCHD invests in the following values:

– Prevention Focused: We believe that the best investments in the public’s health are those that prevent the spread of disease, foster optimal wellness, and promote healthy behaviors.

– Accountable: We are open and honest in our relationships and good stewards of available resources.

– Community Centered: We build and sustain our public health system through partnerships that improve health outcomes for all.

– Evidence-based: We implement strategies that are based on science and best practices.

– Social Justice: We work to eliminate health disparities and advocate for the needs of the underserved.

– Respect: We treat everyone with dignity, sensitivity, and compassion.”

Midkiff notes that the MCHD would not be able to provide the 10 Essential Public Health Services to County citizens of all ages and socio-economic levels without tax-payer support. Services provided by the MCHD include:

1. Assessing and monitoring population health status, factors that influence health, and community needs and assets.

2. Investigating, diagnosing, and addressing health problems and hazards affecting the population Anticipating, preventing, and mitigating emerging health threats through epidemiologic identification.

3. Communicating effectively to inform and educate people about health, factors that influence it, and how to improve it Developing and disseminating accessible health information and resources, including through collaboration with multi-sector partners.

4. Strengthening, supporting, and mobilizing communities and partnerships to improve health.

5. Creating, championing, and implementing policies, plans, and laws that impact health.

6. Utilizing legal and regulatory actions designed to improve and protect the public’s health.

7. Assuring an effective system that enables equitable access to the individual services and care needed to be healthy.

8. Building and supporting a diverse and skilled public health workforce.

9. Improving and innovating public health functions through ongoing evaluation, research, and continuous quality improvement.

10. Building and maintaining a strong organizational infrastructure for public health.

In these tumultuous times, Midkiff assures constituents that the MCHD always is committed to transparency. Midkiff encourages the public to take advantage of the many services and programs available at the MCHD. Visit www.meigs-health.com to learn about work funded with tax-payers’ investments and/or to view Board of Health Meeting Minutes. Midkiff reminds the public that Board of Health Meetings are open public meetings that take place on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. Financial records and reports are public records that can be reviewed upon request during business hours (8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday).

Midkiff invites public input and feedback to inform MCHD quality improvement efforts and to identify and address issues and concerns that might threaten the health and well-being of our family, friends and neighbors. Midkiff can be contacted at 740-992-6626 or courtney.midkiff@meigs-health.com.

Information for this article provided by the health department.