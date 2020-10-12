Update on father, daughter injured in fire

CLIFTON, W.Va. — A Clifton, W.Va. man, who was burned in a house fire on Sept. 24, has been released from the hospital.

Tiffany Marr said her husband, Willis Daniel Marr, was released recently from Cabell-Huntington Hospital. She added while he still has a “long road ahead,” he is anxious to build enough strength to go see his daughter, who remains hospitalized.

Five-year-old Clarissa Marr is still a patient in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, where she has undergone several surgeries. The latest, her mother said, was Wednesday when doctors replaced skin on her chest area, did a full dressing change, and cleaned her legs. She has had some infection in her burns, Tiffany added.

This week, Tiffany said her daughter will be coming off her in-mouth ventilator and having a tracheotomy. The doctors will slowly be reducing her sedation, but still managing her pain. Tiffany said after that, Clarissa should be awake and able to talk.

“All I want is a million prayers, because they are working,” Tiffany said.

Donations are still being accepted to help with medical and other expenses. An account is set up at Farmers Bank in Mason, W.Va. and several local businesses are displaying jars or boxes to place donations in. A “Go Fund Me” page has been established under “Willis and Clarissa fire & medical expenses.” A portion of funds donated at this site is kept by the site administration.

In addition, gas and food cards can be sent to Tiffany Marr at 34513 Broderick Hollow, Pomeroy, Ohio, 45769, where the family has been staying with her mother. Toys and gifts for the children, who lost all in the fire, can also be sent to this address.

The fire occurred in the afternoon on Sept. 24 at the Marr home on Mason Street in Clifton. Both Willis and Clarissa were transported by medical helicopters to their respective hospitals. Tiffany and their toddler son were treated and released from Holzer Emergency Center in Pomeroy.

The Mason, New Haven, Pomeroy and Middleport fire departments responded to the blaze. Also assisting at the scene were the Mason County EMS, Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Mason County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Healthnet, Aeromedical Medflight, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

