Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved numerous agenda items during its recent board meeting.

The board approved the following supplemental positions for the 2020-21 school year: Joyce Hill, resident educator mentor; Penny Ramsburg, resident educator mentor; BettyAnn Wolfe, resident educator mentor; Jennifer Henson, resident educator mentor.

Kimberly Hale was hired to provide speech and language services at Carleton School for the 2020-21 school year.

Sandy Napper was hired as a personal assistant for the 2020-21 school year.

Mary Hoppe was hired as a substitute cook and Bill Johnson was hired as a substitute custodian.

The board approved an agreement with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for School Resource Officer and DARE programming for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved “district personnel to invoice parents/guardians of students whose device has been damaged or stolen/lost/unrepairable due to negligence or other abuse, in accordance with the signed device lending agreement, district acceptable use policy (7540.03), and lending of board-owned equipment policy (7530). Students will not be issued another device to use outside of school facilities until the invoice has been paid or other arrangements have been made with district personnel. Cost to repair a device will be based on current market value of parts needed to make the device functional again.”

The next meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the district central office.