Mayor joins Creating Healthy Communities Coalition

RUTLAND — Rutland Mayor Tyler M. Eblin announced his membership with the Meigs County Creating Healthy Communities Coalition.

“I am pleased to announce that I have accepted membership with the Meigs County Creating Healthy Communities Coalition,” comments Mayor Eblin. “Through my Coalition membership, I will serve as Rutland’s advocate for funding applied to projects that create a healthier Rutland, examples being supplemental playground equipment, improved sidewalks, and recreational facilities.”

The Creating Healthy Communities Program is a funded program of the Meigs County Health Department which focuses on promoting healthy eating and active living strategies in communities throughout Meigs County. Example projects fostered through the CHC Program include the Meigs County Farmer’s Market, Mechanic Street Park Improvements, and Splash Parks in Middleport and Racine.

“Joining this initiative is an incredible opportunity and I’m very honored to have received the invitation from Sara Hill, Health Educator and Grant Coordinator,” concludes Mayor Eblin. “I’m looking forward to working with Sara and the Coalition in advocating for and bringing initiatives and facilities to Rutland that promotes a healthy community.”

Mayor Eblin will attend his first conference call with the Coalition on Nov. 16, 2020.

Information provided by Mayor Tyler Eblin.