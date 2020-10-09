Cases increase in Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties on Friday, as Ohio reported it’s highest single day total of the pandemic.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting a total of 240 cases, since March, of COVID-19 in Gallia County as of Friday afternoon, an increase of five from Thursday’s report from ODH.

The Mason County Health Department reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing a total number of cases, since March, to 156.

The Meigs County Health Department reported three new cases (two confirmed and 1 probable) on Friday, bringing the total case count to 197, with 18 considered to be active.

ODH reported a 12th death in Meigs County earlier this week, which has not been confirmed by the Meigs County Health Department.

“The Meigs County Health Department is not officially releasing a new death in the county at this time. We are working with the Ohio Department of Health as to the circumstances associated with the information released on October 8, 2020. Once the information is addressed and reviewed we will release the outcome,” Meigs County Health Department Public Information Officer Brody Davis told The Daily Sentinel.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 227 total cases (221 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

(Data from ODH, Wednesday-Friday, has not been included in this chart as it has not yet been confirmed by the health department.)

0-19 — 26 cases

20-29 — 32 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 29 cases

40-49 — 34 cases

50-59 — 34 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 22 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 179 recovered cases (16 more than last Tuesday) and 37 active cases as of Tuesday. There were four current hospitalizations and 33 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

The three new cases reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Friday were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Probable case, male in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, this probable is the result of anti-body testing and the individual has recovered.

Age ranges for the 197 Meigs County cases (165 confirmed, 32 probable), as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 19 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 26 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 20 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 168 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County (one new, probable case reported above). Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County has moved back to an Orange level-2 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 156 total cases on Friday, three more than Thursday. Of those cases, 12 are active, 138 recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 154 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than Thursday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 154 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 13 cases (1 more case)

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 43 cases (1 new case; 5 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 1.42) on the DHHR County Alert System map. Neighboring Jackson and Putnam County increased to “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with rates of 13.5 and 4.03). Cabell County increased to “orange” (15-24.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 15.23). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, ODH reported a total of 1,840 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,119. There were 11 new deaths reported on Friday (21-day average of 18), 101 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 77) and 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 17,707 cases with 376 deaths. There was an increase of 382 cases from Thursday, and six new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 617,045 lab test have been completed, with a 2.79 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.65 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

