Council hears about CARES Act funding option

RUTLAND — In addition to the discussion on the need for a cell tower in Rutland, village council heard about the use of CARES Act funding.

Council heard from Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner, who spoke about use of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding. Warner, speaking as a citizen on behalf of the Meigs County Community Fund, suggested the Village Council consider the Community Fund as a sub-grantee of the CARES Act funding received by the Village, should residual funds be available, and the Village Council is unable to determine a need within the Rutland community.

The Meigs County Community Fund, which operates under the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, raises funds to award to various community projects. Should the Village Council not appropriate all money received as part of the CARES Act funding, conditions allow for the Village Council to award the residual funds to a sub-grantee, one of such eligible is the Meigs County Community Fund. The Council took no action on sub-granting as of its Oct. 5 regular session.

“Although not mentioned at the meeting, if the Council and I are unable to determine additional needs within the Village that could be financed by CARES Act funds, we will certainly consider the Meigs County Community Fund,” comments Mayor Eblin. “It is important that communities help one another and address the needs of people as a whole. We will certainly explore all options at our disposal should we have residual funds.”

Members of the Council unanimously approved recommended encumbrances submitted by Mayor Eblin in the amount of $12,725. Subject to restrictions applied by the Office of Budget Management, the following appropriations from the Coronavirus Relief Fund as recommended by Mayor Eblin were approved by the Council:

$1,000 for disinfectant supplies and portable hand washing stations to promote hand washing;

$250 for masks and gloves to provide personal protection;

$3,000 to replace porous furniture with non-porous, disinfectant friendly furniture;

$2,5000 to upgrade telecommunication equipment to effectively conduct business remotely;

$1,200 for audio and video equipment to improve visual and audio quality in meetings broadcasted live;

$750 to rearrange office space to accommodate social distancing;

$1,000 for janitorial supplies and one-time janitorial contractor services;

$750 for police uniforms to allow for thorough washes between uses; and

$2,275 to subsidize police department employee wages.

Mayor Eblin indicated that additional appropriations would be needed for continued janitorial services, which would be determined after an initial comprehensive clean of the Rutland Civic Center. Also, Eblin expressed that added appropriations would be submitted for approval during the November regular session of the Village Council.

In other matters, the Village Council:

Accepted the final appointment of Mark A. Griffin as Village Marshal who had concluded his six month probationary period;

Approved a motion supplementing the encumbrances recommended by Mayor Eblin to include $1,500 for the installation of a keyless entry system at the Civic Center, limiting in-person contact for building rentals;

Approved a motion to enter into an agreement with Patsy O’Bryant as a janitorial contractor for the Rutland Civic Center, with services financed until funds are exhausted.

Information provided by Rutland Mayor Tyler Eblin.