National Drug Take Back drive-thru events

OHIO VALLEY — Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR), Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Meigs County Prevention Coalition, and Holzer Health System are offering Drug Take Back Drive-Thru events on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Holzer Gallipolis Campus (Holzer Center for Cancer Care parking area) and Holzer Meigs Emergency Department facility.

Both drive-thru Drug Take Back events will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to a news release from Holzer Health System, Oct. 24 is recognized as National Drug Take Back Day, which is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired drugs. Last year, the community turned in 61 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medication during the Gallipolis event.

National Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that the majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Items accepted include outdated/unused prescriptions, over the counter medications and sharps.