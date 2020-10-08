Latest case data released for schools… Updated stats for Gallia, Mason, Meigs counties

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) released new school data on Thursday for the reporting week Sept. 28-Oct. 4, as another case was reported at Buckeye Hills Career Center.

Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District announced, “at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Buckeye Hills Career Center,” on Thursday. Cleaning and disinfecting has taken place, according to the statement on the school Facebook page, and the school will remain open.

Ohio schools data

(Editor’s note: The most recent week is defined as the previous Monday through Sunday, with updates provided weekly on Thursdays. The below data is current though Oct. 4.)

Gallia County

Gallia County Local — 2 student cases, 4 staff cases

Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District — 1 student, 3 staff (1 during reporting week)

Gallia-Vinton ESC — 1 student case, 1 staff case

Gallipolis City School District — 2 student cases

Meigs County

Eastern Local — 1 student case (1 during reporting week)

Southern Local — 1 student case (1 during reporting week), 1 staff case (1 during reporting week)

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

ODH is reporting a total of 235 cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of three from Wednesday’s report from ODH.

Meigs County is reporting no additional cases on Thursday, while adding two to the recovered case totals.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 227 total cases (221 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

(Data from ODH on Wednesday and Thursday has not been included in this chart as it has not yet been confirmed by the health department.)

0-19 — 26 cases

20-29 — 32 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 29 cases

40-49 — 34 cases

50-59 — 34 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 22 cases (7 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 25 cases (11 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 17 cases (9 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The health department is reporting a total of 179 recovered cases (16 more than last Tuesday) and 37 active cases as of Tuesday. There were four current hospitalizations and 33 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.” Gallia County was noted as a “high incidence” county during the Governor’s news conference on Thursday.

Meigs County

There were no new COVID-19 cases in Meigs County on Thursday, although the advisory level was upgraded from yellow to orange.

Age ranges for the 194 Meigs County cases (163 confirmed, 31 probable), as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases

20-29 — 26 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 25 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 167 recovered cases (two new), a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths. (Editor’s note: The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 12 deaths. The Meigs County Health Department has not been notified of the 12th death as of Thursday afternoon.)

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County has moved back to an Orange level-2 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported 153 total cases on Thursday, the same as Wednesday. Of those cases, nine are active, 138 recovered and there is currently one hospitalized case, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 152 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, one more than Wednesday.

The DHHR added another positive staff case at Lakin Hospital. The facility is listed as having an active outbreak with 16 total positive residents and 15 positive staff. The facility has reported three deaths due to COVID-19.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 152 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 42 cases (1 new case; 5 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 1.02) on the DHHR County Alert System map. Neighboring Jackson and Cabell were all designated as “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with rates of 3.89 and 3.71, respectively). Putnam County increased to “gold” (10-14.9 cases per 100,000). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 1539 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,080. There were 13 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 19), 109 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 75) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 17,325 cases with 370 deaths. There was an increase of 186 cases from Wednesday, and one new death. DHHR reports a total of 609,111 lab test have been completed, with a 2.77 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.56 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

