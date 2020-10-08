Village of Syracuse voters consider electric aggregation measure

SYRACUSE — The Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) announces that there will be an opt-out electric aggregation measure on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot for voters living in the Village of Syracuse, Ohio.

Voters living in the Village of Syracuse will decide if they will authorize their local government to aggregate, or bundle, the electric load of all eligible residential and small business electricity accounts to see if a competitive retail electric supplier (CRES) can offer a competitive rate on the generation/supply portion of everyone’s electric bill — and allowing residents to opt-out if an electric aggregation program is created.

Leading up to the primary election, SOPEC will be providing educational materials in various ways to assist residents in understanding the measure, its language, and to provide resources about electric aggregation in Ohio. As described on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio website: “…local Ohio communities are allowed, by law, to join their citizens together to buy electricity as a group and thereby gain “buying power” to solicit the lowest price for the group’s electricity needs.”

SOPEC is a leading public electricity aggregator in the region, serving 18 communities in Southeast Ohio and representing over 75,000 people. If a community passes electric aggregation on their local ballot, they can join SOPEC. SOPEC can arrange, as part of a Master Supply Agreement, opt-out electric aggregation programs for the communities it serves, which automatically enrolls all eligible residents unless they were to individually opt-out of the program (decide not to participate).

Once aggregation is in place in a community, residents on income-based payment plans (Ohio PIPP), those already in a supply contract, or those served electricity by a rural electric cooperative would not be affected by electric aggregation — those customers stay as-is. Residents in an aggregation pool can still enroll in budget billing (AEP Ohio’s average monthly billing) and the electric distribution utility (AEP Ohio) continues to handle billing, electric power delivery, power outages, and line maintenance.

SOPEC is a non-profit service organization that provides energy planning services to improve public infrastructure, save taxpayer money, and advocate for consumer rights and protection. Member communities that join SOPEC collaborate on regional energy issues at no cost to local governments.

SOPEC is a council of governments serving the energy needs of Albany, Amesville, Athens, Athens County, Belpre, Buchtel, Chauncey, Chesterhill, Glenford, Jacksonville, Logan, Lowell, New Straitsville, Racine, Rio Grande, Shawnee, Somerset and Trimble.

For more information visit the SOPEC Syracuse educational webpage: https://www.sopec-oh.gov/syracuse .

Information provided by the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council.