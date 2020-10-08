Meigs receives grant to purchase books

MIDDLEPORT — Meigs Primary School recently received a grant from First Book and Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Partnership for the purchase of books.

Meigs Primary School received $4,000 for the purchase of over 1,300 books from the grant. The books will be used for the Meigs Primary Summer Reading Project which has been in existence since 2015.

This valuable project allows each kindergarten, first, and second grade student choose 12 books (within their independent reading levels) to take home during the summer. The students can also exchange their books during designated days throughout the summer at the primary school. When the students return in the fall, they return their 12 books and bag.

This summer reading project is based on research from Dr. Richard Allington and Anne McGill-Franzen’s book “Summer Reading: Closing the Rich/Poor Reading Achievement Gap”. This research focuses on the need for students’ access to independent reading books during the summer months to reduce students’ loss of reading skills.

“Since the start of this project, our students’ summer reading skill loss has been greatly reduced. The project also provides our students’ more access to books and opportunities for reading throughout the summer months. The generous grant from First Book and FAO will help us to sustain this project and bring more titles and books of interest to our students,” stated Meigs Primary School Title I teacher Darla Kennedy.

Information provided by Darla Kennedy, Meigs Primary School.

