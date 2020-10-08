Daughters’ gifts honor late Meigs County philanthropist

POMEROY — Bernard Fultz was widely known as a private lawyer and as Meigs County’s prosecuting attorney. He also had a passion for philanthropy, and he often gave his support to Meigs County causes. Fultz passed away in 2007, but his legacy of generosity is continuing to make an impact.

Recently, Bernard Fultz’s three daughters, Elizabeth Kellogg, Barbara McManus, and Becky Sundquist, honored their father’s passion for philanthropy with gifts to support the Meigs County Community Fund (MCCF) at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO). Each sister gave $5,000 to the Fund, which seeks to grow permanent resources for Meigs County’s communities and all those who call Meigs County home. An additional, anonymous donor, gave $10,000 to honor Fultz.

“Our father was very involved in philanthropic pursuits when he was alive, and he did all kinds of things, often behind the scenes, to benefit Meigs County,” said Barbara McManus. “Our mother, Betty, possessed the same passion for helping others and was his partner is all of these undertakings. Our parents would be pleased that we’ve carried on this tradition. I think they would feel they raised us right.”

Thanks to a match opportunity through FAO, gifts from Barbara, her sisters, and the anonymous donor were all doubled to achieve $50,000 in impact for Meigs County.

“Working with Bernard, I saw his genuine philanthropic heart for Meigs County and saw him quietly give to many local needs. His daughters following his legacy shows that he passed on that philanthropic heart,” said Linda Warner, a committee member of the MCCF, who worked as Fultz’s law partner.

Fultz believed everyone should have access to higher educational opportunities, and he dedicated himself to this vision. He established two scholarship funds to benefit Meigs County residents, the Bernard V. Fultz Scholarship at Rio Grande University and the Bernard V. Fultz Family Scholarship at The Ohio State University. Fultz also worked to fundraise for the establishment of the Bernard V. Fultz Center for Higher Education in Meigs County, which opened a year after his death. Additionally, Fultz personally sponsored and mentored local high school students through college.

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County and gives everyone a way to give back to the Meigs County community.

The MCCF is continuing to raise funds through its Endow 200 campaign, launched to celebrate Meigs County’s 200th birthday by growing resources to benefit Meigs County’s people and communities forever. The campaign invites anyone who holds Meigs County close to their heart to give a gift of $3,000 or more, payable over five years.

Through this campaign, the MCCF hopes to build $1 million in endowment, which will grow over time to allow MCCF to make grants of approximately $40,000 every year into the future. So far, the Endow 200 campaign has raised more than $800,000, including the funds raised over the past year as part of FAO’s match opportunity.

Gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund and the Endow 200 campaign are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. Donations can be made online at www.AppalachianOhio.org by designating the fund when donating. To mail your donation, please designate the fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund and how you can support the community through Endow 200, please visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs or call 740.753.1111.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.8-Fultz.jpg