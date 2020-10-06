Early voting begins

POMEROY — Early voting for the November election officially began on Tuesday morning.

Meigs County voters will be able to cast their ballots through any of the three types of traditional voting for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election — early in-person voting, absentee voting or in-person voting at polling places on Election Day.

Ohio’s early voting period started on Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 2. The Meigs County Board of Elections has set up the lobby as an early voting area with three voting machines separated to allow for privacy to vote and social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

Early voting at the Meigs County Board of Elections office on East Memorial Drive is as follows: Oct. 6-9, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 12-16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 19-23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 26-30, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; Nov. 1, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For absentee voting by mail, voters who request a ballot to be mailed to them will be able to vote at home. The Meigs County Board of Election received more than 2,600 absentee ballot requests prior to Oct. 6, with nearly 2,000 of those ballots mailed out on Tuesday morning. Board of Elections Director Angela Robson said that more ballots were expected to be mailed out Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

Those ballots can be returned by mail (postmarked by Nov. 3) or dropped off in the drop box outside the Meigs County Board of Elections on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy prior to election day.

In-person voting at polling places will take place as scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters are asked to bring a mask and current form of ID.

Anyone with questions may call the office at 740-992-2697.

Candidates, issues and levies to appear on the General Election ballot are as follows:

Candidates

President/Vice President — Joseph R. Biden Jr./Kamala D. Harris (D), Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R), Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen (L), and Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker;

U.S. Representative to Congress, 6th District — Bill Johnson (R) and Shawna Roberts (D);

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 1 term) — Sharon L. Kennedy and John P. O’Donnell;

Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court (Jan. 2 term) — Jennifer Brunner and Judi French;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (full term commencing Feb. 9, 2021) — Peter B. Abele;

Judge of the Court of Appeals, 4th District (unexpired term, full term commencing Feb. 8, 2021) —Stacy Brooks and Kristy Wilkin;

State Representative, 94th District — Jay Edwards (R) and Katie O’Neill (D);

State Senator, 30th District — Michael Fletcher (D) and Frank Hoagland (R);

County Commissioner (Jan. 2 term) — Shannon H. Miller (R);

County Commissioner (Jan. 3 term) — Jimmy Will (R);

Prosecuting Attorney — James K. Stanley;

Clerk of Courts of Common Pleas — Sammi Sisson Mugrage;

Sheriff — Keith O. Wood (I) and Mony Wood (R);

County Recorder — Huey Eason (R);

County Engineer — Eugene Triplett (R);

County Treasurer — Peggy Yost (R);

Judge of Court of Common Pleas Probate Division — L. Scott Powell (R).

Levies and Issues

Middleport Village — Cemetery Maintenance and Operation, 0.5 mills additional;

Pomeroy Village — Cemetery Maintenance, 1 mill renewal;

Pomeroy Village — Police Protection, 3 mills additional;

Pomeroy Village — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Pomeroy Village — Current Expenses, 1 mill renewal;

Racine Village — Current Expenses, 3 mills replacement;

Rutland Village —Police Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Rutland Village — Current Expenses, 2 mills renewal;

Syracuse Village — Proposed ordinance for electric aggregation;

Syracuse Village — Current Expenses, 1.8 mills renewal;

Syracuse Village — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal;

Columbia Twp. — Operating and Maintaining Fire Dept. and Emergency Services, 1 mill renewal;

Orange Twp. — Fire Protection, 2 mills renewal;

Rutland Twp. — Fire Protection, 1 mill renewal;

Salem Twp. — Maintenance of Cemeteries, 0.5 mills additional;

Salisbury Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal;

Sutton Twp. — Cemetery Maintenance, 0.5 mills renewal;

Columbia Twp. — Local Liquor Option for Doug’s Carry Out;

Rutland Village — Local Liquor Option for Fox’s Pizza in Rutland.

County-wide — Meigs County Health Department General Expenses, 1 mill renewal;

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Meigs County Board of Elections is located on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.7-election.jpg The Meigs County Board of Elections is located on East Memorial Drive in Pomeroy. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The lobby of the Meigs County Board of Elections is set up as an early voting area. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.8-Election.jpg The lobby of the Meigs County Board of Elections is set up as an early voting area. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Absentee ballots mailed out