COVID-19 relief funding available to Meigs County organizations

POMEROY — As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there are urgent needs facing Meigs County’s communities, and our county’s nonprofit and public organizations are continuing to meet these expanded needs head-on. Sisters Health Foundation and the Meigs County Community Fund are pleased to offer grant funding to nonprofit and public organizations working to meet these pressing needs, with a priority deadline of Oct. 20, for grant requests.

Grant awards will focus on five critical areas: food access and distribution; the needs of our seniors; mental health and addiction-related needs; our community’s health care infrastructure (i.e. health departments, hospitals, and federally qualified health centers); and needs now emerging as this crisis continues to impact organizations and communities.

A total of $10,000 in project funding is available thanks to the generosity of the Sisters Health Foundation. The Meigs County Community Fund, a fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), will partner to support these projects.

Because the Meigs County Community Fund is focused on responding quickly and flexibly to critical needs across Meigs County, the Fund is not currently hosting a formal application process. If your nonprofit or public organization is working to meet the needs described above for Meigs County, simply email FAO at listening@ffao.org by the priority consideration deadline of Oct. 20. Please include: A brief description of your Meigs County organization; The type of organization you are (eligible organizations include 501(c)(3) nonprofits and other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution, such as schools, faith-based organizations and other public entities); What population(s) and area you serve; What your greatest need is now; The amount of funding that would be needed to meet that need; and Contact information.

Grant requests will be reviewed following the priority deadline and on a rolling basis thereafter until all funds are awarded.

This will be the second round of emergency grants awarded by the Meigs County Community Fund and the Sisters Health Foundation during the COVID-19 crisis. The first round of grants, awarded in May, supported a variety of food delivery and pickup programs for Meigs County students, families, individuals, and seniors, as well as a program to create and distribute personalized mental health care kits for Meigs County families and individuals.

Grant recipients through the first round of funding included Eastern Local Schools, Golden Harvest Food Pantry, Hopewell Health Centers, the Meigs County Council on Aging, the Meigs Prayer Task Force, the Meigs Cooperative Parish and its Mulberry Community Center, New Beginnings United Methodist Church, the River of Life Care Closet, Rutland United Methodist Church, and Southern Local Schools.

The Meigs County Community Fund is a local community fund of FAO. The Meigs County Community Fund provides a way for anyone to give back to the community and invest in nonprofits, schools, and community organizations through grants.

If you are interested in making a gift to help the Meigs County Community Fund expand the funding available for the current round of emergency grants, please contact FAO at 740.753.1111 or info@ffao.org. To learn more about the Meigs County Community Fund, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Meigs.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.