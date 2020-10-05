New COVID-19 cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in all three counties of the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 220 cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County as of Monday, an increase of seven from Friday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported five new cases on Monday, bringing the active case county 16 in the county. There have been a total of 192 cases.

The Mason County Health Department announced one new case on Monday, which brings the total COVID-19 cases in Mason County to 148. There are currently four active cases in the county.

On Friday evening, Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, which had an outbreak for the past several weeks with a total of 56 resident and 30 staff cases reported since April, announced the facility has no active cases.

“The staff and residents of Overbrook are pleased to announce that we no longer have active cases of COVID within our facility. We have ended the quarantine and the residents are so happy. We have had a 79% recovery rate among residents and 100% among employees. Sadly, due to how the virus can affect the elderly and those who are compromised, we lost a few residents in the last two months. We considered them family and we will miss them greatly. Again, thank you for the continued support that was shown to us during this very difficult time. We are truly blessed with a wonderful community,” read the statement on the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center Facebook page.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 201 total cases (195 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 22 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 22 cases

40-49 — 32 cases

50-59 — 31 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 16 cases (8 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

(Editor’s note: The additional cases reported by ODH since Sept. 29 have not been confirmed by the health department and are not included in the above chart).

The health department is reporting a total of 163 recovered cases and 27 active cases as of Tuesday. There were three current hospitalizations and 31 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The five new cases in Meigs County on Monday were as follows:

1. Confirmed case, male in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

2. Confirmed case, male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

3. Confirmed case, female in the 10 to 19-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

4. Confirmed case, female in the 40 to 49-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

5. Confirmed case, female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 192 Meigs County cases (162 confirmed, 30 probable), as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 20 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 26 cases (2 new cases)

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 24 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 21 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 165 recovered cases, a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is now at a Yellow level-1 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The county health department reported 148 total cases on Monday, one more than Friday. Of those cases, four are active, 138 recovered and there are no currently hospitalized cases, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 148 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 148 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 12 cases

20-29 — 21 cases

30-39 — 12 cases

40-49 — 24 cases

50-59 — 22 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 17 cases

70+ — 39 cases (5 deaths)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.71) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “yellow” (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 3.38), Jackson was designated as “gold” also (10-14.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 13.5) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.29). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, ODH reported a total of 1,057 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,023. There were 6 new deaths reported on Monday (21-day average of 24), 73 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 70) and 11 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 16,742 cases with 361 deaths. There was an increase of 435 cases from Friday, and six new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 596,040 lab test have been completed, with a 2.74 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 1.52 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

