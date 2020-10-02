Regatta held in Pomeroy

POMEROY — Although things looked a little different, the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta brought many sternwheelers, pleasure boaters, kayakers and more to the Ohio River in downtown Pomeroy.

Saturday featured the bulk of the activities at the event, with boat and kayak poker runs, music by Brent Patterson in the mini park and Next Level performing on the water.

The Regatta, which is organized by the Pomeroy Eagles, is expected to return in September 2021 with a full schedule of events and activities.

Sternwheelers lined the levee in Pomeroy during the annual Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-1.jpg Sternwheelers lined the levee in Pomeroy during the annual Sternwheel Regatta. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Next Level performed on a boat in front of the levee to conclude the annual Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-2.jpg Next Level performed on a boat in front of the levee to conclude the annual Regatta. Sam Hawley | Courtesy photo Brent Patterson performed in the mini park off Court Street during the Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-3.jpg Brent Patterson performed in the mini park off Court Street during the Regatta. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kayakers Jim and Mary Freeman were joined by their canine for the Kayak Poker Run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-4.jpg Kayakers Jim and Mary Freeman were joined by their canine for the Kayak Poker Run. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Next Level performed on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-5.jpg Next Level performed on Saturday evening at the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. Sam Hawley | Courtesy photo Kayakers make their way to the levee to conclude the poker run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-6.jpg Kayakers make their way to the levee to conclude the poker run. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kayakers paddled from Lock 24 RV Park near Racine to Pomeroy, collecting cards for the poker run. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-7.jpg Kayakers paddled from Lock 24 RV Park near Racine to Pomeroy, collecting cards for the poker run. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel A trio of kayakers approach the levee. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-8.jpg A trio of kayakers approach the levee. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Two boats cruise by during the Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-9.jpg Two boats cruise by during the Regatta. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Kayakers paddled from Lock 24 RV Park to the levee in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-10.jpg Kayakers paddled from Lock 24 RV Park to the levee in Pomeroy. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Sternwheelers make their way to Pomeroy each September for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/10/web1_10.3-ATR-11.jpg Sternwheelers make their way to Pomeroy each September for the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

