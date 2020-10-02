Search warrant executed as part of drug investigation

SALISBURY TWP. — Local law enforcement executed a search warrant late Thursday night as part of an ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that shortly before midnight on Oct. 1, a search warrant was executed at 34100 Laurel Woods Road in Salisbury Township at Room #2 of the Meigs Motel.

Sheriff Wood states that the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs along with Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Ohio Highway Patrol were able to obtain a search warrant for the premises after a lengthy investigation. The search warrant was prepared by the task force with the assistance of the Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley.

Two individuals were detained while officers conducted the search and at the conclusion of the search several items of contraband were seized including a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, digital scales, $380.00 in cash and packaging material.

Sheriff Wood states that “this is an ongoing investigation being handled by the Major Crimes Task Force and there has been a lot of hard work and determination in putting this case together to get the drugs off the streets of Meigs County!” Charges are forthcoming in this case.

The Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs is a state task force under the jurisdiction the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission which is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the task force was formed in September 2013 and consists of the Meigs and Gallia County Sheriff’s Offices, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Gallipolis City Police Department, the Middleport Police Department and both the Meigs and Gallia County Prosecutor’s Offices.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.