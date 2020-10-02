French Art Colony opens fall classes

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The French Art Colony (FAC) in Gallipolis is holding fall dance and art classes with modifications due to the pandemic.

Rachel Harper, Executive Director at the FAC, said youth dance began on Sept. 15 and youth art classes will begin on Oct. 7. Classes will continue through Dec. 10 and Dec. 9, respectively. Harper said students can register at any time.

Conducting classes at the FAC have changed and the organizes have added precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Harper said all classes will follow the COVID-10 safety guidelines set by the state. Classes will be restricted to nine students and masks are mandatory for all. Students will be social distancing in the classrooms.

Harper said the youth dance classes, which take place Tuesdays through Thursdays, include pre-ballet, ballet, demi-point, modern, tap and jazz.

The youth art classes are on Wednesday’s and are mixed media classes.

Harper said the pricing of the classes varies for the duration of the course and can be paid per class or monthly. Harper said that no full semester payment will be allowed for the fall classes due to the pandemic.

To register for youth classes, visit the FAC website at frenchartcolony.org/youth-classes.html

Harper said there are also adult painting classes — “Uncorked at The French Art Colony.” On Oct. 6 at 6 p.m., the uncorked event will take place for adults 21 years old and older. The class will be under the pavilion at the FAC where participants will be socially distant. Harper said masks are encouraged.

The class will be thought by Larry Bragg, a local artist, and participants will paint an outdoor wooded scene. The cost is $40, which includes all painting materials, light refreshments and snacks.

To register for the event, call the FAC to reserve a spot and pay the evening of the event. Harper said no painting experience is required.

Harper said there are other events and activities happening at FAC this fall. There are individual piano lessons. Harper said the schedule for those classes is based on the individual student.

At the galleries, there is a free art exhibit titled “My Soul” by local artist Pecharut ‘Patrick’ Channongsuang. The exhibit has been up since the beginning of September and will continue through Oct. 23. Harper said Channongsuang’s work is “vibrant, full of texture with subjects ranging from recognizable scenes, such as ships on the ocean and Ohio farm fields, to colorful abstract works.”

Harper said the “Story Walk” for children is open around the FAC grounds.

The FAC is planning other fall outdoor activities that will be announced online soon. Harper said the FAC hopes to hand out candy for trick-or-treat this year.

A schedule of classes is on the FAC’s website. For assistance or more information, contact the FAC at (740) 446-3834.

