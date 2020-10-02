ODOT launching virtual paint-the-plow contest

COLUMBUS — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio Department of Transportation is taking its annual Paint the Plow contest online this year.

The popular program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snow plows. This year, students can try their hand at decorating one of our plows from home.

To participate, you can download a coloring page or a graphic design file. Put your creativity to work and then submit your entry by October 23.

Submitted artwork should adhere to the following guidelines. Material submitted outside of these guidelines will not be considered for the contest.

Artwork must be original and in good taste.

Artwork must be non-partisan and non-political.

Artwork must not incorporate movie, television, cartoon or any other characters or depictions from entertainment media due to copyright infringement.

From Oct. 27-Nov. 10, ODOT will host regional contests on its district social media platforms to select finalists in the following categories: Coloring Page — Kindergarten-2nd Grade, 3rd Grade-5th Grade, 6th Grade-8th Grade and 9th Grade-12th Grade; Graphic Design; One overall winner.

Finalists will move onto a final round of voting on ODOT’s statewide social media platforms. Winners in each category and a grand prize winner will be decided by popular vote. Statewide winners will be announced before Thanksgiving.

Winners of the statewide contest will be featured online on ODOT’s social media platforms, website, weekly video series The Loop, and various other agency publications.

By submitting your artwork to the Ohio Department of Transportation, you consent to your artwork being shared, posted, and/or reprinted by the agency on public platforms, including its website, social media platforms, and publications.

Information provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation.