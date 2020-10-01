Advisory level lowered in Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — After more than a month with an “orange” level two ranking on the state’s COVID-19 index, Meigs County has dropped to “yellow” the state’s lowest advisory level.

The change came on Thursday when the weekly advisory levels were released during Governor Mike DeWine’s news conference. The level 1, yellow, means “active exposure and spread”, while the level two, orange, means “increased exposure and spread”

Gallia County remains orange, with Lawrence, Jackson and Athens also orange. Additionally, Lawrence, Jackson and Athens are listed as “high incidence” counties.

After several weeks with cases at least one facility, no new cases were reported at long-term care facilities in Meigs or Gallia Counties in the past week, according to the weekly update from the Ohio Department of Health.

To date, there have been 10 deaths linked to long-term care facilities in Gallia County and 11 deaths linked to the facilities in Meigs County. ODH lists deaths by county, but does not list by facility.

In Mason County, Lakin Hospital has reported a total of 16 resident and 14 staff cases, with three deaths at the facility in what is still considered an active outbreak.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

The Meigs County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 183 cases, 14 of which are considered active.

The Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 212 cases in Gallia County as of Thursday afternoon, four more than the ODH update on Wednesday.

The Mason County Health Department reported no new cases on Thursday.

Gallia County

The following are age ranges, as of Tuesday, in the 201 total cases (195 confirmed, 6 probable) reported by the health department since March:

0-19 — 22 cases

20-29 — 31 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 22 cases

40-49 — 32 cases

50-59 — 31 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 17 cases (6 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (10 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 16 cases (8 hospitalizations)

90-99 — 8 cases (5 hospitalizations)

Age unreported — 11 deaths

The 11 additional cases reported by ODH as of Thursday have not yet been confirmed by the Gallia County Health Department as of press time.

The health department is reporting a total of 163 recovered cases and 27 active cases as of Tuesday. There were three current hospitalizations and 31 previous hospitalizations.

The Gallia County Health Department has reported a total of 11 deaths.

Gallia County remains at an Orange level-2 advisory level on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System, which is defined as “increased exposure and spread; exercise high degree of caution.”

Meigs County

The two new cases in Meigs County on Thursday were a confirmed case of a 50-59 age female and a probable case of a 40-49 age female.

Age ranges for the 183 Meigs County cases (154 confirmed, 29 probable), as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 5 cases

10-19 — 18 cases

20-29 — 23 cases

30-39 — 18 cases (1 hospitalization)

40-49 — 21 cases (1 new case)

50-59 — 20 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 19 cases (3 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 22 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

80-89 — 22 cases (6 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 14 cases (3 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 158 recovered cases (two new), a total of 19 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

There have been six positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is now at a Yellow level-1 advisory on the State of Ohio Public Health Risk Advisory System. The color is updated each week during the Thursday news conference by Governor Mike DeWine.

Mason County

The county health department reported 146 total cases on Thursday, the same as the previous day. Of those cases, eight are active, 132 recovered and one is currently hospitalized, according to the health department. There have been six total deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 144 cases for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, one more than Wednesday.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 144 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 1 cases

10-19 — 11 cases

20-29 — 22 cases

30-39 — 13 cases

40-49 — 23 cases

50-59 — 19 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 19 cases

70+ — 36 cases (1 new case, 5 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” (3 or fewer cases per 100,000, with a rate of 0.54) on the DHHR County Alert System map, with neighboring Putnam in “green” also (with a rate of 2.77), Jackson was designated as “yellow” also (3.1-9.9 cases per 100,000, with a rate of 9.5) and Cabell was designated as “green” (with a rate of 2.38). Mason County is also currently designated as “green” on the School Alert System map, which updates at 5 p.m. each Saturday.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, ODH reported a total of 1,327 new cases, above the 21-day average of 1,011. There were 13 new deaths reported on Thursday (21-day average of 22), 90 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 69) and 9 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 16,024 cases with 354 deaths. There was an increase of 176 cases from Wednesday, and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 566,123 lab test have been completed, with a 2.77 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.67 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

No new LTC facility cases reported in Meigs, Gallia