Flu shot clinic to be held Saturday

MEIGS COUNTY — As flu season approaches, the Meigs County Health Department is offering influenza vaccinations both during regular office hours and during an outreach clinic on Saturday at the Meigs County Farmers’ Market.

The outreach flu shot clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 on the Pomeroy parking lot in conjunction with the Meigs County Farmers’ Market.

Additionally, vaccines are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the Meigs County Health Department, beginning on Monday, Oct. 5.

Those coming to either the outreach clinic or in-office shot clinic are asked to bring insurance, Medicare or Medicaid cards and a driver’s license or photo identification. For self-pay, a regular dose is $25, with a high-dose costing $55 (age 65 and older).

Shots will be available for ages 6 months and older. A free vaccine is provided by the Ohio Department of Health for those age 6 months or older who are un/underinsured, while supplies last. Donations for administration are appreciated, but not required.

According to the CDC, “Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza.”

The CDC states, “Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are used to make the vaccine. The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the upcoming season.”

Contact the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626 if you have any questions.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Vaccines available at MCHD beginning Monday

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.