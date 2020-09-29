MCHD, Eastern address COVID concern

REEDSVILLE — An individual who either has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is a direct contact of a confirmed case has been connected to the Eastern Elementary School, according to a joint news release from Eastern Local and the Meigs County Health Department.

“The Meigs County Health Department and Eastern Local School District are releasing an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has been in direct contact of an individual with COVID-19 has been in Eastern Elementary School,” stated the news release from Public Information Officer Brody Davis.

“Upon learning of this information Eastern Local School District contacted the Meigs County Health Department and has worked diligently to assist with contact tracing. All individuals who meet the CDC criteria for a close contact have been contacted by the health department and will be quarantined in accordance with CDC guidelines. The CDC defines a close contact for COVID-19 as ‘any individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated,’” stated the news release.

“Thankfully, the individual had minimal close contact with other individuals at the school through the district following guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio. We encourage parents to continue to monitor students daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” added the release. “The Meigs County Health Department will continue to closely monitor this situation and continue to work closely with the Eastern Local School District.”

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2020/09/web1_covid-22.jpg